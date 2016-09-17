Search TMT
    Tom Cruise Closes Deal with Paramount for 'Mission: Impossible 6'

    In what should be a surprise to no one, Tom Cruise and Paramount Pictures have comes to terms on a contract for Mission: Impossible 6, with production on the film set to begin next spring.

    After news broke this past summer that Cruise and the studio were in disagreement over salary demands for a franchise the actor has been producing and topling since 1996, all has been resolved with pre-production on the next entry now moving forward.

    The dispute (which had put the project on-hold) stemmed from Cruise demanding Paramount match the salary bump Universal gave the actor for next summer's The Mummy. While specifics were not divulged, it's been reported the actor made $25,000,000 for last year's Mission: Impossible - Rougue Nation. That should give you an idea of what ball park Cruise is now in.

    Christopher McQuarrie - who wrote and directed the most recent installment - will return for the next entry, a first for this franchise.

    Cruise can next be seen in another sequel, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, hitting theaters October 21st.

    No release date is yet set for the next Mission: Impossible.

    Source: The Hollywood Reporter

    New TV Spot for 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back'

    Tom Cruise is back as Jack Reacher in a brand-new TV spot for the upcoming release of Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, his 2nd go around as the popular character from author Lee Childs' long running book series.

    Back in December 2012, Jack Reacher was released in theaters, based on the 9th book in the series (One Shot), which earned decent, but not great reviews from critics. Audiences also gave the film a modest, but not warm reception as it did over $80 million at the domestic box office with a total of over $200 million worldwide. Much of the criticism of the film was based on Cruise's casting, which fans of the book series felt wasn't fitting as the character has always been described as a tall, bulky man, in which Cruise is not. 

    Over the last four years though, the film has gained a positive feedback on both cable television and streaming services (Netflix, Amazon), with its direction, action, stunts (that car chase scene!) and acting (especially Cruise), praised.

    Now, on October 21st, the new film is set for release - based on the 18th book in the series, Never Go Back - which finds Reacher returning to Virginia to meet the head of his former unit, only to find she's been arrested for espionage and he's been charged with a crime he didn't commit over 20 years ago. As you can expect, this leads to a action-packed, on the run chase to uncover the truth.

    This time around, Edward Zwick (The Last Samurai) takes over directing duties from Christopher McQuarrie (Mission: Impossible - Rouge Nation), with Colbie Smulders, Aldis Hodge and Holt McCallany (among others) joining the cast.

    You can check out the TV spot below, and sound off with what you think in the comments section.

    Are you excited for Jack Reacher: Never Go Back?

    The film hits theaters nationwide October 21st.

    'A Dog's Purpose' Trailer

    Based on the beloved bestselling novel by W. Bruce Cameron, A Dog’s Purpose, from director Lasse Hallström (The Cider House Rules, Dear John, The 100-Foot Journey), shares the soulful and surprising story of one devoted dog (voiced by Josh Gad) who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love. The family film told from the dog’s perspective also stars Dennis Quaid, Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, John Ortiz, Juilet Rylance, Luke Kirby, Peggy Lipton and Pooch Hall.

    A Dog's Purpose opens January 27th, 2017

    NEW TV SPOT FOR 'JASON BOURNE' BRINGS BACK FAMILIAR THEME

    Matt Damon returns to his most iconic role in Jason Bourne. Paul Greengrass, the director of The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum, once again joins Damon for the next chapter of Universal Pictures’ Bourne franchise, which finds the CIA’s most lethal former operative drawn out of the shadows.

    Source: Universal Pictures

    'Captain Marvel' Eyes Brie Larson for Lead Role

    You have to admit, when Marvel Studios swings, they swing for the fences, and they might have just hit this one out of the park.

    Variety exclusively reports that this past year's Oscar winner for Best Actress, Brie Larson (Room), is being eyed for the lead role in Marvel's first female led superhero film, Captain Marvel, set for a March 8th, 2019 release.

    While nothing is set it stone, it's said that Larson is the studio's first choice for the role and that the actress is very interested in taking the part.

    The plan would be for the character to make her debut in one of Marvel's ensemble films first - likely Avengers: Infinity War - Part 1, due in 2018 - before getting her own stand-alone film the following year.

    Larson would play the role of Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with an alien during an accident, giving her powers of strength, energy and flight.

    No director is yet attached to the film but screenwriters are aboard in Meg LeFauve (Inside Out) and Nicole Perlamn (Guardians of the Galaxy).

    We'll keep you posted on more as this develops.

    Source: Variety 

    New 'Halloween' In The Works with John Carpenter Onboard

    I know this news broke a few days ago, but it's still worthy of an entry even if it's a little behind.

    After hearing about the rights to the Halloween franchise expiring with Dimension Films right before the new year, much was made about where horror's most famous series would go.

    Well, we got our answer the other day, and it couldn't be more perfeect.

    Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Productions (THE horror film producing company so far this decade) has teamed up with Halloween franchise producer Malek Akkad and Miramax to bring a new film to the big-screen for a planned release of October 2017.

    But that's not all.

    John Carpenter - the creator of the franchise and producer, writer and director of the original film - is also back, executive producing this new entry.

    At the press conference announcing this huge news, Jason Blum himself confirmed Carpenter would indeed be 'Godfathering' the project as well as being in preliminary negotiations to compose the new film's score.

    The full press release is linked below but there's even more news on who might be helming this new Halloween entry.

    Bloody Disgusting reports Mike Flanagan (Occulus) is in talks to write and direct the film, but not after noting Adam Wingard (The Guest) might also be lining up to take on the project, based on some cryptic tweets the filmmaker has been sending out since the news broke that a new Halloween was in the works.

    You can view one of the posts from Wingard's official Twitter account below.

    All in all, this is nothing short of the best news that could have happened to the Halloween franchise. It's now housed under a production company that knows how to make great horror movies with fresh, young talent who will now all be chomping at the bit to work with the legend of John Carpenter himself. Not to mention, Blumhouse Productions knows how to make movies with a small budget which is exactly what's needed as less money forces more creativity to make a better, quality film.

    We'll definitely keep you posted on any more news about this project as it becomes available.

     pic.twitter.com/lz4diln2yS

     

     Source: Blumhouse Productions, Bloody Disgusting 

    Russell Crowe May Join Tom Cruise in 'The Mummy'

    Russell Crowe is in early talks to come aboard Universal's The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise.

    Crowe would play the small but pivotal of Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde which could eventually lead to his own spin-off film, a part of the studio's plan to develop a cinematic 'monster' universe much like Marvel has done with their comic book films.

    Alex Kurtzman (People Like Us) is directing the film from a script by Jon Spaihts (Prometheus) and produced by Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious franchise). Morgan is overseeing the whole monster movie universe development along with Kurtzman himself.

    The Mummy is set for a June 9th, 2017 release.

    Source: Deadline, The Indian Express

    Stephen Merchant Joins Cast of 'Wolverine 3'

    The original The Office co-creator Stephen Merchant has signed-on for a role in 20th Century Fox's upcoming Wolverine 3, slated to be Hugh Jackman's final go-around in his most famous role and to be directed by The Wolverine helmer James Mangold.

    There are no details of what character Merchant will be playing but once can assume he'll be adding 'some' sense of comedic flavor as his work has primarily been based in comedy (The Ricky Gervais Show, HBO's Hello Ladies which ran in 2013).

    Merchant's casting comes on the heels of famed British actor Richard E. Grant being added to the cast in a 'mad-scientist' role. There are still no plot details for the film along with any idea of an official title (Wolverine 3 is merely what it's being referred to as).

    X-Men franchise staple Patrick Stewart is also set to appear in the film in a co-starring role as Professor Xavier as well as the newly added Boyd Holbrook playing the film's villain.

    Wolverine 3 is set to start filming soon with a release date of March 3rd, 2017.

    We'll keep you posted on anymore upcoming developments.

    Sources: Deadline, BBC

    First Official Trailer for 'Jason Bourne'

    After getting a 30-second TV spot during the Super Bowl, the first official trailer for Jason Bourne hit yesterday, giving moviegoers an extended look at Matt Damon's return as his most famous character.

    The one takeaway I'll mention from viewing this trailer is this certainly looks different than the original trilogy, especially in terms of lighting and style. Those films had a distinct look about them, an almost 'independent' feel as well as taking place in mostly Europe.

    This new film has a more 'modern' and 'cinematic' look to it, which you can really see with the large set pieces taking place in both Greece and Las Vegas.

    Overall though, I'd say the new trailer definitely sells what audiences are longing to see: Matt Damon back and kicking ass as Jason Bourne. I just wish the preview didn't seem so damn repetitive of the prior films.

    Jason Bourne hits theaters July 29th.

    Source: Universal Pictures

    New Trailer for 'Suicide Squad' Unveiled at MTV Movie Awards

    After the much publicized, negative reaction to the utter 'darkness' and 'seriousness' of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Warner Bros. knows they need to play up the 'fun' and 'entertainment' of Suicide Squad to ensure audiences (and critics) aren't turned off by their DCEU before it even starts.

    Last night, we received our newest look at the film during the MTV Movie Awards, and sure enough, the preview does its job at selling a heck of a good time at the movies.

    In the trailer you can view above, we get more footage of Jared Leto as the Joker along with more comedic lines and banter between the team of Task Force X (we also receive quite a few glimpses of Ben Affleck's Batman though the actor is never actually seen in the trailer).

    Honestly, I expect the film to be received much better by both critics and audiences when it hits cinemas in August. It's definitely got more of a playful tone, but along with that, it's got a great director in David Ayer leading the project which is more than I can say for Zack Snyder, who in my opinion, is one of the main reasons Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has received such poor reviews and frankly, isn't a worthy director to handle such big budget films.

    Anyway, enjoy the newest look at Suicide Squad.

    The film - starring Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Cara Delevingne, Jay Hernandez, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Adam Beach and Viola Davis - hits theaters August 5th.

    Source: Warner Bros.

